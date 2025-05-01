cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities
B
revenues and expenses to determine net income or net loss
C
assets and liabilities at a specific point in time
D
owner’s equity changes over a period
Understand the purpose of an income statement: It is a financial report that summarizes a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period to determine the net income or net loss.
Identify the key components of an income statement: These include revenues (income earned from business operations) and expenses (costs incurred to generate revenues).
Clarify what the income statement does NOT report: It does not include cash inflows and outflows (which are part of the cash flow statement), assets and liabilities (which are part of the balance sheet), or changes in owner’s equity (which are part of the statement of owner’s equity).
Relate the income statement to the accounting equation: Revenues and expenses directly impact the net income or net loss, which in turn affects the equity section of the balance sheet.
Conclude that the income statement's primary purpose is to report revenues and expenses to determine the net income or net loss for a specific period.
