Which of the following best describes a single-step income statement?
A
It presents total revenues and total expenses, showing only one subtotal for expenses.
B
It reports gross profit as a separate line item before deducting operating expenses.
C
It separates operating and non-operating activities, showing multiple subtotals for expenses.
D
It lists expenses by function, such as cost of goods sold and selling expenses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format that presents total revenues and total expenses without separating operating and non-operating activities or listing expenses by function.
Recognize the key feature of a single-step income statement: It shows only one subtotal for expenses, combining all expenses into a single line item rather than breaking them down into categories or functions.
Compare the single-step income statement to other formats: Unlike a multi-step income statement, it does not report gross profit as a separate line item or provide multiple subtotals for expenses.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Identify the description that matches the characteristics of a single-step income statement, focusing on the presentation of total revenues and total expenses with one subtotal for expenses.
Select the correct answer based on the analysis: The correct description is the one that states the single-step income statement presents total revenues and total expenses, showing only one subtotal for expenses.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian