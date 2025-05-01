Which of the following statements is true about the chart of accounts?
A
It is a listing of all accounts used by a company in its general ledger.
B
It only includes asset and liability accounts.
C
It is a financial statement that shows a company's revenues and expenses.
D
It is prepared at the end of each accounting period to summarize account balances.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a chart of accounts. A chart of accounts is a structured list of all accounts used by a company in its general ledger. It serves as an organizational tool to categorize financial transactions and is not a financial statement.
Step 2: Analyze the first option: 'It is a listing of all accounts used by a company in its general ledger.' This statement aligns with the definition of a chart of accounts, as it is indeed a comprehensive list of accounts.
Step 3: Evaluate the second option: 'It only includes asset and liability accounts.' This statement is incorrect because a chart of accounts includes all types of accounts, such as assets, liabilities, equity, revenues, and expenses.
Step 4: Assess the third option: 'It is a financial statement that shows a company's revenues and expenses.' This is incorrect because a chart of accounts is not a financial statement; it is a tool for organizing accounts.
Step 5: Review the fourth option: 'It is prepared at the end of each accounting period to summarize account balances.' This is incorrect because the chart of accounts is not prepared periodically; it is a static list used throughout the accounting process.
