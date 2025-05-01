Which of the following is a key feature that distinguishes a multi-step income statement from a single-step income statement?
A
It only reports total revenues and total expenses without any subtotals.
B
It combines all expenses into a single category.
C
It does not include gross profit as a separate line item.
D
It separates operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a multi-step income statement and a single-step income statement. A multi-step income statement provides more detailed information by separating operating and non-operating activities, while a single-step income statement aggregates all revenues and expenses without categorization.
Recognize that a multi-step income statement includes subtotals such as gross profit, operating income, and net income, which are not present in a single-step income statement.
Identify that the key feature of a multi-step income statement is its ability to distinguish between operating revenues and expenses (related to the core business activities) and non-operating items (such as interest income or expenses, and gains or losses from asset sales).
Note that the single-step income statement does not separate operating and non-operating items; it simply lists total revenues and total expenses to calculate net income.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'It separates operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items,' as this is the defining characteristic of a multi-step income statement.
