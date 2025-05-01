Which of the following best describes what a multi-step income statement shows?
A
Only the total net income for the period without any breakdown.
B
A detailed breakdown of revenues and expenses, separating operating from non-operating activities.
C
The changes in equity accounts over the period.
D
A summary of cash inflows and outflows for the period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a multi-step income statement: It provides a detailed breakdown of a company's financial performance over a specific period, separating operating activities from non-operating activities.
Recognize the key components of a multi-step income statement: These include revenues, cost of goods sold (COGS), gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, non-operating items (such as interest and taxes), and net income.
Differentiate between operating and non-operating activities: Operating activities are directly related to the core business operations (e.g., sales revenue and operating expenses), while non-operating activities include items like interest income, interest expense, and gains or losses from investments.
Compare the multi-step income statement to other financial statements: Unlike a single-step income statement, which only shows total revenues and expenses, the multi-step format provides a more detailed view of how net income is derived, making it easier to analyze the company's operational efficiency.
Conclude that the correct description of a multi-step income statement is: 'A detailed breakdown of revenues and expenses, separating operating from non-operating activities.' This is the most accurate representation of its purpose and structure.
Watch next
Master Multi-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian