Which of the following statements related to the multi-step income statement is FALSE?
A
A multi-step income statement separates operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items.
B
A multi-step income statement does not report income from operations separately from other income.
C
Gross profit is calculated by subtracting cost of goods sold from net sales.
D
The multi-step income statement provides more detailed information than a single-step income statement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a multi-step income statement. It is designed to provide detailed information by separating operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items, and it reports income from operations separately from other income.
Step 2: Analyze the statement 'A multi-step income statement does not report income from operations separately from other income.' This is incorrect because the multi-step income statement specifically highlights income from operations as a separate line item to distinguish it from non-operating income.
Step 3: Review the calculation of gross profit. Gross profit is calculated by subtracting the cost of goods sold (COGS) from net sales. This is a key feature of the multi-step income statement.
Step 4: Compare the multi-step income statement to the single-step income statement. The multi-step format provides more detailed information by categorizing revenues and expenses into operating and non-operating sections, unlike the single-step format which aggregates all revenues and expenses.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is 'A multi-step income statement does not report income from operations separately from other income,' as this contradicts the fundamental structure of the multi-step income statement.
