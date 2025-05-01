A multiple-step income statement reports multiple levels of which of the following?
A
assets, such as current and non-current assets
B
liabilities, such as short-term and long-term liabilities
C
cash flows, such as operating and investing cash flows
D
profit, such as gross profit and operating income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a multiple-step income statement: It is a detailed financial statement that separates operating revenues and expenses from non-operating ones, providing multiple levels of profitability such as gross profit, operating income, and net income.
Identify the key components of a multiple-step income statement: These include revenues, cost of goods sold (COGS), operating expenses, non-operating items, and income tax expenses.
Recognize the levels of profit reported: The statement typically includes gross profit (calculated as revenues minus COGS), operating income (gross profit minus operating expenses), and net income (operating income adjusted for non-operating items and taxes).
Differentiate the multiple-step income statement from other financial statements: Unlike a single-step income statement, which aggregates all revenues and expenses into one calculation, the multiple-step format provides a clearer breakdown of profitability at various stages.
Apply this understanding to the problem: The correct answer is 'profit, such as gross profit and operating income,' because a multiple-step income statement focuses on reporting different levels of profitability rather than assets, liabilities, or cash flows.
Watch next
Master Multi-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian