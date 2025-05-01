Which of the following correctly lists the order of the main subtotals that appear on a multi-step income statement?
A
Net Income, Gross Profit, Operating Income, Income Before Taxes
B
Operating Income, Gross Profit, Net Income, Income Before Taxes
C
Gross Profit, Operating Income, Income Before Taxes, Net Income
D
Income Before Taxes, Gross Profit, Net Income, Operating Income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a multi-step income statement. A multi-step income statement separates operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items, providing a detailed view of a company's financial performance.
Step 2: Identify the key subtotals in the multi-step income statement. These subtotals typically include Gross Profit, Operating Income, Income Before Taxes, and Net Income.
Step 3: Define each subtotal: Gross Profit is calculated as Sales Revenue minus Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). Operating Income is derived by subtracting operating expenses from Gross Profit. Income Before Taxes includes non-operating items like interest and gains/losses, and Net Income is the final profit after deducting taxes.
Step 4: Recognize the correct order of these subtotals. The sequence is logical: Gross Profit comes first as it represents the initial profitability from sales. Operating Income follows, showing profitability from core operations. Income Before Taxes accounts for all revenues and expenses, and Net Income is the final result after taxes.
Step 5: Match the correct order provided in the problem to the explanation above. The correct order is: Gross Profit, Operating Income, Income Before Taxes, Net Income.
