Understand that a multi-step income statement is a detailed financial report that separates operating and non-operating activities to provide a clearer picture of a company's financial performance.
Recognize that the three main parts of a multi-step income statement are Gross Profit, Operating Income, and Net Income, as these represent key stages in the calculation of a company's profitability.
Gross Profit is calculated by subtracting the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) from total Revenues. This step focuses on the profitability of core business operations before considering other expenses.
Operating Income is determined by subtracting Operating Expenses (such as selling, general, and administrative expenses) from Gross Profit. This step reflects the income generated from regular business operations.
Net Income is calculated by subtracting all non-operating expenses (such as interest and taxes) from Operating Income. This final step represents the overall profitability of the company after accounting for all expenses.
