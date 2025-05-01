The ____ is a sentence in a business plan that describes the purpose of the business.
A
marketing plan
B
balance sheet
C
mission statement
D
organizational chart
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking for a term that describes the purpose of a business in a business plan.
Review the options provided: 'marketing plan,' 'balance sheet,' 'mission statement,' and 'organizational chart.'
Clarify the definitions of each term: A 'marketing plan' outlines strategies for promoting and selling products or services. A 'balance sheet' is a financial statement showing assets, liabilities, and equity. A 'mission statement' describes the purpose and goals of the business. An 'organizational chart' shows the structure of the company and its hierarchy.
Identify the term that aligns with the description of 'purpose of the business': The 'mission statement' is specifically designed to articulate the purpose and goals of the business.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'mission statement' based on its definition and relevance to the question.
