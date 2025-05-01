Which financial statement shows a detailed increase or decrease of transaction payment types, such as cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities?
A
Income Statement
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Income Statement shows revenues and expenses, the Statement of Retained Earnings tracks changes in retained earnings, and the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of assets, liabilities, and equity. The Statement of Cash Flows focuses on cash transactions.
Recognize the structure of the Statement of Cash Flows: It is divided into three sections—Operating Activities, Investing Activities, and Financing Activities. Each section details cash inflows and outflows related to specific types of transactions.
Operating Activities: This section includes cash flows from core business operations, such as cash received from customers and cash paid to suppliers or employees.
Investing Activities: This section covers cash flows related to the purchase or sale of long-term assets, such as equipment or investments.
Financing Activities: This section includes cash flows from transactions with creditors and investors, such as issuing debt, repaying loans, or paying dividends.
