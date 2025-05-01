Which of the following is a characteristic of all balance sheet accounts?
A
They carry their ending balances into the next accounting period.
B
They are closed to retained earnings at the end of the period.
C
They are reported on the income statement.
D
They only report revenues and expenses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of balance sheet accounts: Balance sheet accounts represent the financial position of a company at a specific point in time. They include assets, liabilities, and equity accounts.
Recognize the key characteristic of balance sheet accounts: Unlike income statement accounts, balance sheet accounts are not closed at the end of the accounting period. Instead, their ending balances are carried forward into the next accounting period.
Clarify why balance sheet accounts are not closed: Income statement accounts (revenues and expenses) are closed to retained earnings at the end of the period to calculate net income. Balance sheet accounts, however, remain open because they represent ongoing financial positions.
Eliminate incorrect options: Balance sheet accounts are not reported on the income statement, and they do not exclusively report revenues and expenses. These characteristics apply to income statement accounts, not balance sheet accounts.
Conclude the correct characteristic: The defining feature of balance sheet accounts is that they carry their ending balances into the next accounting period, reflecting the continuity of the company's financial position.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian