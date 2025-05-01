Which of the following statements best describes the balance sheet?
A
It details the changes in shareholders' equity during an accounting period.
B
It shows the cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities.
C
It reports a company's financial position, listing assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
D
It summarizes a company's revenues and expenses over a period of time.
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the balance sheet. The balance sheet is one of the primary financial statements used in accounting. It provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, detailing its assets, liabilities, and equity.
Step 2: Differentiate the balance sheet from other financial statements. For example, the income statement summarizes revenues and expenses over a period of time, while the cash flow statement shows cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities.
Step 3: Recognize the structure of the balance sheet. It is divided into three main sections: assets (resources owned by the company), liabilities (obligations owed by the company), and equity (the residual interest in the assets after deducting liabilities).
Step 4: Note the importance of the balance sheet equation. The balance sheet adheres to the fundamental accounting equation: \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \). This equation ensures that the balance sheet is balanced.
Step 5: Confirm the correct statement. Based on the explanation above, the correct description of the balance sheet is: 'It reports a company's financial position, listing assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.'
