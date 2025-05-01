The full-disclosure principle requires that financial statements report which of the following?
A
Only information required by law, regardless of its relevance
B
Only quantitative information, excluding qualitative disclosures
C
Only information that is favorable to the company
D
All information that could affect users' understanding of the financial statements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the full-disclosure principle: This principle requires that all relevant information that could influence the decision-making of users of financial statements be disclosed. It ensures transparency and completeness in financial reporting.
Identify the types of information that must be disclosed: This includes both quantitative (numerical) and qualitative (descriptive) information. Examples include financial data, management discussions, and notes to the financial statements.
Recognize that the principle is not limited to information required by law: The full-disclosure principle goes beyond legal requirements to include any information that could affect users' understanding of the financial statements.
Understand that the principle is neutral: It requires disclosure of both favorable and unfavorable information about the company to provide a balanced and accurate view of its financial position.
Apply the principle in practice: When preparing financial statements, ensure that all material information, whether required by law or not, and whether favorable or unfavorable, is disclosed to provide users with a complete understanding of the company's financial situation.
