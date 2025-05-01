Which of the following items are listed on the income statement?
A
Revenues and expenses
B
Dividends and retained earnings
C
Owner's equity and cash flows
D
Assets and liabilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the income statement: The income statement is a financial report that summarizes a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, showing the net income or loss.
Identify the components of the income statement: The income statement includes revenues (income earned from business operations) and expenses (costs incurred to generate revenues). These are the primary items listed on the income statement.
Clarify why dividends and retained earnings are not included: Dividends are distributions of profits to shareholders and are reported on the statement of retained earnings, not the income statement. Retained earnings are part of the equity section on the balance sheet.
Explain why owner's equity and cash flows are not included: Owner's equity is reported on the balance sheet, and cash flows are detailed in the statement of cash flows, not the income statement.
Discuss why assets and liabilities are not included: Assets and liabilities are part of the balance sheet, which provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time, rather than its performance over a period.
