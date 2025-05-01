1. Which financial statement is typically prepared and presented first in the sequence of financial statements?
A
Income Statement
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Statement of Retained Earnings
D
Balance Sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the sequence of financial statements: Financial statements are typically prepared in a specific order because the information from one statement often feeds into the next.
Step 1: Begin with the Income Statement. The Income Statement reports the company's revenues and expenses, ultimately calculating the net income or net loss for the period. This net income figure is essential for preparing subsequent statements.
Step 2: Use the net income from the Income Statement to prepare the Statement of Retained Earnings. This statement shows how the net income and dividends affect the retained earnings balance over the period.
Step 3: Prepare the Balance Sheet next. The retained earnings figure from the Statement of Retained Earnings is included in the equity section of the Balance Sheet, which provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Step 4: Finally, prepare the Statement of Cash Flows. This statement details the cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities, and it uses information from the other financial statements to reconcile the change in cash.
