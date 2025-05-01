Which fundamental accounting concept is primarily illustrated by the information presented on the balance sheet?
A
The revenue recognition principle
B
The accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity
C
The matching principle
D
The periodicity assumption
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the balance sheet. The balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It lists assets, liabilities, and equity, illustrating the company's financial structure.
Step 2: Recall the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation is the foundation of the balance sheet and ensures that the financial position is balanced. It represents the relationship between what the company owns (assets), owes (liabilities), and the residual interest of the owners (equity).
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. The revenue recognition principle relates to when revenue is recognized in the income statement, not the balance sheet. The matching principle pertains to expenses and revenues in the income statement, and the periodicity assumption refers to dividing financial reporting into specific time periods.
Step 4: Identify the correct concept that aligns with the balance sheet. Since the balance sheet is structured based on the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity), this concept is the one primarily illustrated by the balance sheet.
Step 5: Conclude that the accounting equation is the fundamental concept demonstrated by the balance sheet, as it ensures the financial position is accurately represented and balanced.
