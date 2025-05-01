Accounts payable appear on which of the following financial statements?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Balance Sheet
C
Income Statement
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts payable: Accounts payable represents the amount a company owes to its suppliers for goods or services purchased on credit. It is a liability because it reflects an obligation to pay in the future.
Identify the financial statement that reports liabilities: The Balance Sheet is the financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It includes assets, liabilities, and equity.
Recognize where accounts payable is categorized: Accounts payable is classified as a current liability on the Balance Sheet because it is typically due within one year.
Eliminate other financial statements: The Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows, the Income Statement reports revenues and expenses, and the Statement of Retained Earnings shows changes in retained earnings. None of these directly list accounts payable as a line item.
Conclude that accounts payable appears on the Balance Sheet under the liabilities section, as it represents amounts owed by the company to creditors.
