The ending balance in cash is reported in which financial statement(s)?
A
Balance Sheet only
B
Statement of Cash Flows only
C
Income Statement only
D
Both the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, including assets, liabilities, and equity. Cash is reported as part of the assets section under 'Current Assets.'
Understand the role of the Statement of Cash Flows: The Statement of Cash Flows details the inflows and outflows of cash during a specific period, categorized into operating, investing, and financing activities. The ending cash balance is reconciled with the cash balance reported on the Balance Sheet.
Recognize the connection between the two statements: The ending cash balance from the Statement of Cash Flows must match the cash balance reported on the Balance Sheet for the same period. This ensures consistency and accuracy in financial reporting.
Eliminate incorrect options: The Income Statement does not report cash balances. It focuses on revenues, expenses, and net income over a period, not the ending cash balance.
Conclude that the ending balance in cash is reported in both the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Cash Flows, as these two statements are interconnected and provide complementary information about a company's cash position.
