Which of the following entries affect a company's cash flows?
A
Accruing interest revenue
B
Recognition of unearned revenue
C
Recording depreciation expense
D
Payment of salaries to employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cash flows: Cash flows refer to the inflow and outflow of cash and cash equivalents in a company. Transactions that involve actual movement of cash will affect cash flows, while non-cash transactions will not.
Analyze each option: Start by identifying whether each transaction involves cash movement. For example, accruing interest revenue records revenue earned but not yet received in cash, so it does not affect cash flows.
Evaluate the recognition of unearned revenue: This involves adjusting liabilities and revenue accounts when a company earns revenue that was previously received as cash. The cash was already received earlier, so this recognition does not affect cash flows at the time of adjustment.
Consider recording depreciation expense: Depreciation is a non-cash expense that allocates the cost of a tangible asset over its useful life. Since no cash is involved, this does not affect cash flows.
Examine the payment of salaries to employees: This transaction involves the actual outflow of cash to employees, which directly reduces the company's cash balance. Therefore, this is the transaction that affects cash flows.
