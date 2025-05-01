Which of the following statements is correct regarding how the financial statements are linked?
A
Net income from the income statement is added to retained earnings on the statement of retained earnings, which then appears in the equity section of the balance sheet.
B
Dividends declared on the statement of retained earnings are reported as liabilities on the balance sheet.
C
Total assets from the balance sheet are reported as revenue on the income statement.
D
The ending cash balance from the balance sheet is used as the starting point for the statement of cash flows.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between the financial statements. Financial statements are interconnected, and each statement provides information that flows into another. For example, net income from the income statement impacts retained earnings on the statement of retained earnings.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Net income from the income statement is added to retained earnings on the statement of retained earnings, which then appears in the equity section of the balance sheet.' This is correct because net income increases retained earnings, which is part of equity on the balance sheet.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Dividends declared on the statement of retained earnings are reported as liabilities on the balance sheet.' This is incorrect because dividends declared reduce retained earnings but are not reported as liabilities unless they are unpaid at the end of the period.
Step 4: Assess the third statement: 'Total assets from the balance sheet are reported as revenue on the income statement.' This is incorrect because total assets are not revenue; they represent resources owned by the company, while revenue is earned from operations.
Step 5: Examine the fourth statement: 'The ending cash balance from the balance sheet is used as the starting point for the statement of cash flows.' This is correct because the cash balance at the end of the period on the balance sheet is the starting point for preparing the statement of cash flows.
