Which of the following items is included in calculating operating income?
A
Income tax expense
B
Sales revenue minus cost of goods sold and operating expenses
C
Interest expense
D
Gain on sale of equipment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of operating income: Operating income is a measure of a company's profitability from its core business operations, excluding non-operating items such as interest expense, income tax expense, and gains or losses from the sale of assets.
Identify the components included in operating income: Operating income is calculated as sales revenue minus cost of goods sold (COGS) and operating expenses. Operating expenses typically include items like salaries, rent, utilities, and depreciation related to the core business operations.
Exclude non-operating items: Items such as income tax expense, interest expense, and gains or losses on the sale of equipment are not included in operating income because they are not directly related to the company's core business operations.
Focus on the correct formula: The formula for operating income is: . Ensure you understand how each component contributes to the calculation.
Apply the concept to the question: Based on the explanation, the correct answer is 'Sales revenue minus cost of goods sold and operating expenses,' as this aligns with the definition and formula for operating income.
