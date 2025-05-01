Which of the following statements about inventory errors is true?
A
Overstating beginning inventory will increase net income for the current year.
B
An overstatement of ending inventory in the current year will overstate net income for the current year.
C
Inventory errors only affect the balance sheet and not the income statement.
D
An understatement of ending inventory in the current year will have no effect on the next year's net income.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between inventory and net income. Inventory errors affect both the balance sheet and the income statement because inventory is a key component in calculating the cost of goods sold (COGS), which directly impacts net income.
Step 2: Analyze the impact of overstating beginning inventory. Overstating beginning inventory increases the cost of goods sold (COGS), which decreases net income for the current year. This statement is false.
Step 3: Evaluate the effect of overstating ending inventory. Overstating ending inventory reduces the cost of goods sold (COGS), which increases net income for the current year. This statement is true.
Step 4: Address the claim that inventory errors only affect the balance sheet. This is incorrect because inventory errors also affect the income statement through the calculation of COGS and net income.
Step 5: Examine the impact of understating ending inventory on the next year's net income. An understatement of ending inventory in the current year will result in an understatement of beginning inventory for the next year, which affects the calculation of COGS and net income for the next year. This statement is false.
Watch next
Master Inventory Errors with a bite sized video explanation from Brian