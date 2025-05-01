Which of the following is NOT affected by an error related to ending inventory?
A
Cost of goods sold
B
Net income
C
Sales revenue
D
Retained earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the components of the problem. Ending inventory errors impact financial statements because they affect the calculation of cost of goods sold (COGS), net income, and retained earnings. Sales revenue, however, is not directly affected by ending inventory errors as it is determined by the sales transactions themselves.
Step 2: Recall the formula for cost of goods sold (COGS): \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \). An error in ending inventory will directly impact the COGS calculation.
Step 3: Understand the relationship between COGS and net income. Net income is calculated as \( \text{Net Income} = \text{Revenue} - \text{COGS} - \text{Operating Expenses} \). Therefore, an error in ending inventory indirectly affects net income through its impact on COGS.
Step 4: Recognize how retained earnings are affected. Retained earnings are part of the equity section of the balance sheet and are influenced by net income. Since net income is affected by ending inventory errors, retained earnings will also be impacted.
Step 5: Confirm that sales revenue is not affected. Sales revenue is based on the total sales made during the period and is independent of inventory calculations. Therefore, it is not impacted by errors in ending inventory.
