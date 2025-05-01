Which of the following best describes the cash budget?
A
A schedule that lists all expected sales for the upcoming year.
B
A report that summarizes a company's revenues and expenses for a period.
C
A statement showing the financial position of a company at a specific point in time.
D
A financial plan that estimates cash inflows and outflows over a specific period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a cash budget. A cash budget is a financial plan that estimates cash inflows (money coming into the business) and cash outflows (money going out of the business) over a specific period.
Step 2: Compare the given options to the definition of a cash budget. Evaluate each option to determine which one aligns with the concept of estimating cash inflows and outflows.
Step 3: Option A describes a schedule of expected sales, which is not directly related to cash inflows and outflows. Sales schedules focus on revenue projections, not cash flow management.
Step 4: Option B summarizes revenues and expenses, which is typically associated with an income statement, not a cash budget. The income statement focuses on profitability, not cash flow planning.
Step 5: Option C refers to the financial position of a company at a specific point in time, which is the purpose of a balance sheet. The correct answer is the option that describes a financial plan estimating cash inflows and outflows over a specific period.
