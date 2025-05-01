Which of the following is an advantage of direct marketing over mass advertising?
A
Direct marketing is always less expensive than mass advertising.
B
Direct marketing guarantees higher sales than mass advertising.
C
Direct marketing allows for personalized communication with individual customers.
D
Direct marketing reaches a larger audience at once.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of direct marketing: Direct marketing involves communicating directly with individual customers, often through personalized messages, emails, or targeted advertisements, rather than broadcasting to a large audience.
Compare direct marketing with mass advertising: Mass advertising targets a broad audience through mediums like TV, radio, or billboards, aiming for widespread exposure but lacking personalization.
Evaluate the advantages of direct marketing: Direct marketing allows businesses to tailor their messages to specific customer needs, preferences, and behaviors, which can lead to stronger customer relationships and higher engagement.
Analyze the options provided: Review each statement to determine which accurately reflects the advantage of direct marketing. For example, direct marketing is not always less expensive, nor does it guarantee higher sales or reach a larger audience.
Select the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the advantage of direct marketing is its ability to provide personalized communication with individual customers, which is a key differentiator from mass advertising.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian