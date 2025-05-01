All of the following are important functions of a property manager except:
A
Screening and selecting tenants
B
Collecting rent from tenants
C
Preparing the company's tax returns
D
Maintaining the property and arranging repairs
Understand the role of a property manager: A property manager is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of a rental property, ensuring it is well-maintained, and managing tenant relationships.
Review the listed functions: Screening and selecting tenants, collecting rent, and maintaining the property are all typical responsibilities of a property manager.
Identify the exception: Preparing the company's tax returns is not typically a function of a property manager. This task is usually handled by accountants or tax professionals.
Clarify the distinction: Property managers focus on operational tasks related to the property, while tax preparation involves financial reporting and compliance, which falls outside their scope.
Conclude the analysis: The correct answer is 'Preparing the company's tax returns,' as it does not align with the operational duties of a property manager.
