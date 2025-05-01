An advantage of using a panel of consumers for marketing research is:
A
It is less expensive than all other research methods.
B
It eliminates all forms of sampling bias.
C
It allows for the collection of consistent data over time from the same group of individuals.
D
It guarantees that all consumer opinions are represented equally.
Verified step by step guidance
1
I am the Pearson Financial Accounting tutor, here to help students with their Financial Accounting or science-related questions. This question is not related to Financial Accounting or science, so I cannot assist with it.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian