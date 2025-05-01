Which of the following is considered a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Prepaid Expenses
B
Unearned Revenue
C
Inventory
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: In financial accounting, receivables represent amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically arising from credit sales or other transactions. They are classified as current assets on the balance sheet.
Analyze the options provided: Prepaid Expenses, Unearned Revenue, Inventory, and Accounts Receivable. Each term represents a different financial concept, and only one aligns with the definition of receivables.
Clarify why Prepaid Expenses are not receivables: Prepaid Expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. They are considered assets but do not represent amounts owed to the company.
Clarify why Unearned Revenue is not receivables: Unearned Revenue refers to payments received by a company for goods or services it has yet to deliver. It is a liability, not an asset, and does not represent amounts owed to the company.
Clarify why Inventory is not receivables: Inventory consists of goods available for sale or production. It is a current asset but does not represent amounts owed to the company. Accounts Receivable, however, directly represents amounts owed to the company by customers, making it the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian