Which of the following is NOT typically classified as a type of receivable on a company's balance sheet?
A
Prepaid Expenses
B
Interest Receivable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of receivables. Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically resulting from sales or lending activities. They are classified as current assets on the balance sheet.
Step 2: Review the types of receivables listed in the problem. Common types of receivables include Accounts Receivable (amounts owed by customers for goods or services), Notes Receivable (formal written promises to pay), and Interest Receivable (interest earned but not yet received).
Step 3: Analyze the term 'Prepaid Expenses.' Prepaid Expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future, such as insurance or rent. These are classified as current assets but are not considered receivables because they do not represent amounts owed to the company.
Step 4: Compare Prepaid Expenses with the other options. Unlike receivables, Prepaid Expenses do not involve amounts owed to the company; instead, they represent future benefits from payments already made.
Step 5: Conclude that Prepaid Expenses are not classified as a type of receivable on a company's balance sheet, as they do not meet the definition of receivables.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian