Which of the following is classified as a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Accounts Payable
B
Prepaid Expenses
C
Inventory
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: In financial accounting, receivables refer to amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties. These are considered assets because they represent future cash inflows.
Analyze the options provided: Accounts Payable, Prepaid Expenses, and Inventory are not classified as receivables. Accounts Payable represents liabilities, Prepaid Expenses are assets but not receivables, and Inventory is a current asset related to goods held for sale.
Focus on Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable is the correct classification of receivables. It represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Relate Accounts Receivable to the balance sheet: Accounts Receivable is reported as a current asset on the balance sheet, reflecting the company's expectation to collect these amounts within a year.
Conclude the classification: Based on the definitions and analysis, Accounts Receivable is the correct answer as it fits the definition of a type of receivable in financial accounting.
