Which of the following best describes certificates of deposit (CDs) in the context of types of receivables?
A
CDs are not considered receivables because they are equity investments.
B
CDs are treated as trade receivables since they result from normal business operations.
C
CDs are considered notes receivable because they represent loans from consumers to banks.
D
CDs are classified as accounts receivable because they arise from sales on credit.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company or entity, typically arising from credit sales or loans. They are classified into categories such as accounts receivable, notes receivable, and trade receivables.
Define certificates of deposit (CDs): CDs are financial instruments issued by banks that represent a fixed-term deposit made by consumers. They are essentially loans from consumers to banks, where the bank agrees to pay back the principal amount plus interest after a specified period.
Analyze the classification of CDs: CDs do not arise from sales on credit, so they cannot be classified as accounts receivable. Similarly, CDs are not equity investments, so they cannot be excluded from receivables entirely.
Determine why CDs are considered notes receivable: Notes receivable represent formal written promises to pay a specific amount of money at a future date. CDs fit this definition because they are formal agreements between consumers and banks, where the bank promises to repay the deposit with interest.
Conclude the correct classification: CDs are considered notes receivable because they represent loans from consumers to banks, backed by a formal agreement specifying repayment terms.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian