A company's balance sheet shows total assets of $400{,}000 and total liabilities of $150{,}000. What is the amount of shareholders' equity?
A
$550{,}000
B
$250{,}000
C
$400{,}000
D
$150{,}000
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Shareholders' Equity. This equation is fundamental to the balance sheet and helps determine the missing component when two of the three values are known.
Identify the values provided in the problem: Total assets are $400,000, and total liabilities are $150,000. Shareholders' equity is the unknown value we need to calculate.
Rearrange the accounting equation to solve for Shareholders' Equity: Shareholders' Equity = Assets - Liabilities.
Substitute the given values into the equation: Shareholders' Equity = $400,000 - $150,000.
Perform the subtraction to find the amount of shareholders' equity. This will give you the final value, which represents the residual interest in the company's assets after deducting liabilities.
