Which of the following organizational forms provides its owners with limited liability?
A
General partnership
B
Sole proprietorship
C
Unlimited liability company
D
Corporation
1
Understand the concept of limited liability: Limited liability means that the owners of a business are not personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the business beyond their investment in the company.
Review the characteristics of each organizational form: General partnerships and sole proprietorships typically involve unlimited liability, meaning owners are personally responsible for business debts.
Analyze the term 'Unlimited liability company': This is not a standard organizational form and does not provide limited liability to its owners.
Examine the structure of a corporation: A corporation is a separate legal entity, and its owners (shareholders) have limited liability, meaning their personal assets are protected from business debts.
Conclude that the correct organizational form providing limited liability to its owners is a corporation.
