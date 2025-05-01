Which of the following is a recognized component of a business plan?
A
Trial Balance Sheet
B
Bank Reconciliation Statement
C
Executive Summary
D
Depreciation Schedule
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: A business plan is a formal document that outlines the goals, strategies, and financial projections of a business. It is used to guide the business and attract investors or lenders.
Identify the components typically included in a business plan. Common sections include the Executive Summary, Market Analysis, Marketing Strategy, Financial Plan, and Operations Plan.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Trial Balance Sheet, Bank Reconciliation Statement, Executive Summary, and Depreciation Schedule. Determine which of these aligns with the purpose and structure of a business plan.
Recognize that the Executive Summary is a key component of a business plan. It provides a concise overview of the business, its objectives, and the strategies to achieve them. The other options (Trial Balance Sheet, Bank Reconciliation Statement, and Depreciation Schedule) are accounting tools and reports, not components of a business plan.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Executive Summary' because it is a recognized and essential part of a business plan, summarizing the key points to capture the interest of stakeholders.
