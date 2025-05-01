Which of the following is a disadvantage of operating as a sole proprietorship?
A
Complex and costly formation process
B
Ability to easily raise large amounts of capital
C
Unlimited personal liability for business debts
D
Double taxation of profits
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business structure where a single individual owns and operates the business. It is the simplest and most common form of business ownership.
Identify the key characteristics of a sole proprietorship: These include ease of formation, complete control by the owner, and direct taxation of profits (no double taxation). However, the owner has unlimited personal liability for business debts.
Analyze the disadvantages of a sole proprietorship: The primary disadvantage is unlimited personal liability, meaning the owner is personally responsible for all debts and obligations of the business. This can put personal assets at risk.
Compare the options provided in the question: Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the disadvantages of a sole proprietorship. For example, 'Complex and costly formation process' is incorrect because sole proprietorships are easy to form. 'Ability to easily raise large amounts of capital' is incorrect because sole proprietorships often struggle to raise significant capital. 'Double taxation of profits' is incorrect because sole proprietorships are taxed directly, avoiding double taxation.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Unlimited personal liability for business debts,' as this is the most significant disadvantage of operating as a sole proprietorship.
