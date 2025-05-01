Which of the following organizational forms provides its owners with limited liability?
A
Sole proprietorship
B
Corporation
C
General partnership
D
Unlimited liability company
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of limited liability: Limited liability means that the owners of a business are not personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the business beyond their investment in the company.
Review the characteristics of each organizational form: Sole proprietorship, general partnership, unlimited liability company, and corporation.
Analyze the sole proprietorship: In this form, the owner has unlimited liability, meaning they are personally responsible for all debts and obligations of the business.
Analyze the general partnership: In this form, partners typically have unlimited liability, meaning they are personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the partnership.
Analyze the corporation: In this form, owners (shareholders) have limited liability, meaning their financial risk is limited to their investment in the corporation. This is the organizational form that provides limited liability to its owners.
