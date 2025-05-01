Which of the following is a main advantage of organizing a firm as a corporation?
A
Ownership is difficult to transfer
B
Limited liability for shareholders
C
The corporation is not a separate legal entity from its owners
D
Profits are taxed only once at the individual level
1
Understand the concept of a corporation: A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners, meaning it can own assets, incur liabilities, and enter into contracts independently of its shareholders.
Review the advantages of a corporation: One of the key benefits is limited liability for shareholders, which means that shareholders are only liable for the amount they have invested in the corporation and are not personally responsible for the corporation's debts.
Analyze the incorrect options: Ownership being difficult to transfer is not true for corporations, as shares can be bought and sold relatively easily. Additionally, profits in corporations are typically taxed twice—once at the corporate level and again at the individual level when dividends are distributed.
Focus on the correct answer: Limited liability for shareholders is a defining feature of corporations and a major advantage compared to other business structures like sole proprietorships or partnerships.
Conclude by emphasizing the importance of understanding the legal and financial structure of corporations to appreciate their advantages and disadvantages in business decision-making.
