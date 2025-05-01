Which of the following is NOT a traditional functional area of a business?
A
Marketing
B
Production/Operations
C
Human Resources
D
Astrophysics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is asking about traditional functional areas of a business. These are the core departments or divisions that contribute to the operations and success of a business.
Step 2: Review the options provided: Marketing, Production/Operations, Human Resources, and Astrophysics. Consider whether each option aligns with the traditional functional areas of a business.
Step 3: Recall that traditional functional areas of a business typically include Marketing (focused on promoting and selling products/services), Production/Operations (focused on creating goods or services), and Human Resources (focused on managing employee relations and organizational structure).
Step 4: Identify that Astrophysics is a scientific field focused on the study of celestial bodies and phenomena, which is unrelated to the traditional functional areas of a business.
Step 5: Conclude that Astrophysics is NOT a traditional functional area of a business, as it does not pertain to the core operations or management of a business entity.
