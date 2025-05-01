Which of the following is one of the steps used to apply the revenue recognition principle?
A
Calculate depreciation expense
B
Estimate the useful life of an asset
C
Record expenses when cash is paid
D
Identify the contract with a customer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the revenue recognition principle, which states that revenue should be recognized when it is earned and realizable, regardless of when cash is received.
Learn the five-step process for applying the revenue recognition principle, as outlined by accounting standards such as IFRS 15 and ASC 606.
Step 1 of the process is to identify the contract with a customer. A contract is an agreement between two or more parties that creates enforceable rights and obligations.
Ensure the contract meets specific criteria, such as approval by all parties, identification of rights and obligations, and the ability to measure payment terms.
Recognizing the contract is the foundation for subsequent steps, which include identifying performance obligations, determining transaction price, allocating the price to obligations, and recognizing revenue as obligations are satisfied.
