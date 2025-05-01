Newly issued securities are sold to investors in which one of the following markets?
A
Over-the-counter market
B
Secondary market
C
Primary market
D
Auction market
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of the primary market: The primary market is where newly issued securities are sold to investors for the first time. Companies use this market to raise capital by issuing stocks or bonds directly to investors.
Differentiate between the primary market and other markets: The secondary market is where previously issued securities are traded among investors. The over-the-counter market refers to decentralized trading of securities outside formal exchanges, and the auction market involves buyers and sellers bidding competitively for securities.
Recognize the role of the primary market: In the primary market, the transaction occurs directly between the issuer (e.g., a company) and the investor. This is distinct from the secondary market, where transactions occur between investors without involving the issuer.
Identify examples of primary market transactions: Examples include initial public offerings (IPOs) and private placements, where companies issue new shares or bonds to raise funds.
Apply this understanding to the question: Newly issued securities are sold in the primary market because it is the market designed for the initial sale of securities directly from the issuer to investors.
