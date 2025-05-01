Which of the following is true of a joint stock company?
A
It is dissolved automatically upon the death of a shareholder.
B
It cannot issue shares to the public.
C
Its owners have unlimited liability for the company's debts.
D
It has a separate legal existence from its owners.
1
Understand the concept of a joint stock company: A joint stock company is a type of business entity where ownership is divided into shares, and shareholders own these shares. It is a separate legal entity from its owners, meaning it can own assets, incur liabilities, and enter into contracts independently of its shareholders.
Analyze the first statement: 'It is dissolved automatically upon the death of a shareholder.' This is incorrect because a joint stock company has perpetual succession, meaning it continues to exist regardless of changes in ownership or the death of shareholders.
Analyze the second statement: 'It cannot issue shares to the public.' This is incorrect because joint stock companies, especially public limited companies, are allowed to issue shares to the public to raise capital.
Analyze the third statement: 'Its owners have unlimited liability for the company's debts.' This is incorrect because shareholders in a joint stock company have limited liability, meaning their financial responsibility is limited to the amount they invested in the company.
Analyze the fourth statement: 'It has a separate legal existence from its owners.' This is correct because a joint stock company is recognized as a separate legal entity, distinct from its shareholders, which is one of its defining characteristics.
