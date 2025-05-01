In the strategic management process, strategy implementation immediately follows which of the following steps?
A
Environmental analysis
B
Performance evaluation
C
Strategy formulation
D
Mission statement development
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the strategic management process, which typically involves several key steps: mission statement development, environmental analysis, strategy formulation, strategy implementation, and performance evaluation.
Recognize that strategy implementation is the step where the formulated strategy is put into action through organizational structures, resources, and processes.
Identify that strategy formulation is the step that immediately precedes strategy implementation. This involves creating plans and decisions based on the insights gained from environmental analysis and aligning them with the organization's mission.
Clarify the role of environmental analysis, which is conducted before strategy formulation to assess external and internal factors affecting the organization.
Note that performance evaluation occurs after strategy implementation to measure the effectiveness of the implemented strategy and make necessary adjustments.
