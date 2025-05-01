In a single-business company, which of the following best describes the strategy-making hierarchy?
A
Functional-level strategy is developed first, followed by business-level and then corporate-level strategies.
B
Business-level strategy is ignored in favor of only corporate and functional strategies.
C
Corporate-level strategy is the primary focus, with business-level and functional-level strategies supporting it.
D
There is no need for a strategy-making hierarchy in a single-business company.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of strategy-making hierarchy: In a single-business company, the strategy-making hierarchy typically involves three levels—corporate-level, business-level, and functional-level strategies. Each level serves a distinct purpose and supports the overall goals of the company.
Clarify the role of corporate-level strategy: Corporate-level strategy is the overarching strategy that defines the company's mission, vision, and long-term objectives. It is the primary focus in a single-business company because it sets the direction for the entire organization.
Explain the role of business-level strategy: Business-level strategy focuses on how the company competes in its specific market or industry. In a single-business company, this level is closely aligned with the corporate-level strategy and supports its goals.
Discuss the role of functional-level strategy: Functional-level strategy involves specific actions and plans within departments such as marketing, operations, finance, etc. These strategies are designed to implement and support the business-level and corporate-level strategies effectively.
Conclude the hierarchy: In a single-business company, the strategy-making hierarchy starts with corporate-level strategy as the primary focus, followed by business-level and functional-level strategies that support and align with the corporate-level goals.
