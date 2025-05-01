Which of the following is NOT one of the components of the Fraud Triangle?
A
Rationalization
B
Pressure
C
Recognition
D
Opportunity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Fraud Triangle: The Fraud Triangle is a model used to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior. It consists of three components: Pressure, Opportunity, and Rationalization.
Define each component: Pressure refers to financial or personal stress that motivates someone to commit fraud. Opportunity is the ability to commit fraud due to weak controls or oversight. Rationalization is the justification or reasoning the fraudster uses to make their actions seem acceptable.
Analyze the options provided: The options are Rationalization, Pressure, Recognition, and Opportunity. Compare each term to the components of the Fraud Triangle.
Identify the term that does not belong: Recognition is not a component of the Fraud Triangle. It does not align with the model's explanation of fraudulent behavior.
Conclude the answer: The correct answer is Recognition, as it is not one of the three components of the Fraud Triangle (Pressure, Opportunity, Rationalization).
