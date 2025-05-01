In the context of investments, if a stock has a negative alpha, what should an investor generally do?
A
Ignore the alpha value, as it is not relevant to investment decisions.
B
Hold the stock indefinitely, since negative alpha means it is less risky.
C
Consider selling the stock, as it is underperforming relative to its expected return.
D
Buy more of the stock, as a negative alpha indicates strong future performance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of alpha in investments: Alpha measures the performance of an investment relative to a benchmark index, adjusted for risk. A positive alpha indicates outperformance, while a negative alpha indicates underperformance.
Analyze the meaning of a negative alpha: A negative alpha suggests that the stock is underperforming compared to its expected return based on its risk level.
Evaluate the implications for investment decisions: If a stock has a negative alpha, it may not be meeting the investor's expectations or the market's risk-adjusted return standards.
Consider the appropriate action: Based on the underperformance indicated by the negative alpha, an investor might consider selling the stock, especially if there are better-performing alternatives available.
Avoid common misconceptions: Do not ignore the alpha value, as it is a critical metric for assessing performance. Also, a negative alpha does not imply lower risk or strong future performance, so holding or buying more of the stock may not be advisable.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian