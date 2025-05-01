Please choose the statement that is incorrect regarding portfolio and passive investments:
A
Passive investments are generally reported at fair value on the balance sheet.
B
Passive investments are accounted for using the equity method.
C
Portfolio investments do not provide the investor with significant influence over the investee.
D
Portfolio investments typically involve ownership of less than 20% of another company's voting stock.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concepts of portfolio and passive investments. Portfolio investments typically involve ownership of less than 20% of another company's voting stock and do not provide the investor with significant influence over the investee. Passive investments are generally reported at fair value on the balance sheet.
Step 2: Review the equity method of accounting. The equity method is used when an investor has significant influence over the investee, typically indicated by ownership of 20% to 50% of the voting stock. Passive investments do not meet this criterion and are not accounted for using the equity method.
Step 3: Analyze the statements provided in the problem. Compare each statement to the definitions and accounting treatments of portfolio and passive investments to identify which statement is incorrect.
Step 4: Focus on the statement 'Passive investments are accounted for using the equity method.' This statement contradicts the definition and accounting treatment of passive investments, as they are reported at fair value and do not use the equity method.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect statement is 'Passive investments are accounted for using the equity method,' based on the mismatch between the statement and the established accounting principles for passive investments.
