Which of the following methods can be used to analyze the return on investment (ROI) for investments in securities?
A
The Dividend Discount Model (DDM)
B
The Straight-Line Depreciation Method
C
The Allowance Method for Bad Debts
D
The LIFO Inventory Method
1
Understand the concept of Return on Investment (ROI): ROI measures the profitability of an investment relative to its cost. It is typically expressed as a percentage and helps investors evaluate the efficiency of their investments.
Identify the methods listed in the problem: The Dividend Discount Model (DDM), Straight-Line Depreciation Method, Allowance Method for Bad Debts, and LIFO Inventory Method. Analyze each method to determine its relevance to ROI analysis.
Evaluate the Dividend Discount Model (DDM): This model is used to value a stock based on the present value of its expected future dividends. Since it focuses on returns from dividends, it is directly related to ROI analysis for investments in securities.
Assess the Straight-Line Depreciation Method: This method is used to allocate the cost of an asset evenly over its useful life. It is not relevant to ROI analysis for investments in securities, as it pertains to fixed assets rather than financial investments.
Review the Allowance Method for Bad Debts and LIFO Inventory Method: The Allowance Method is used to estimate uncollectible accounts receivable, and the LIFO Inventory Method is used for inventory valuation. Neither method is applicable to ROI analysis for investments in securities.
