In a two-bin inventory system, the amount contained in the second bin is equal to the:
A
safety stock or reserve stock
B
economic order quantity (EOQ)
C
average daily usage
D
total annual demand
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a two-bin inventory system: This system is used for inventory management where one bin is used for regular consumption and the second bin holds a reserve stock, also known as safety stock, to prevent stockouts.
Clarify the term 'safety stock': Safety stock is the extra inventory kept to mitigate the risk of stockouts due to uncertainties in demand or supply. It ensures smooth operations even during unexpected fluctuations.
Review the options provided: The second bin in a two-bin system is not meant to hold the economic order quantity (EOQ), average daily usage, or total annual demand. Instead, it is specifically reserved for safety stock or reserve stock.
Relate the second bin to its purpose: The second bin acts as a buffer and is only used when the inventory in the first bin is depleted. This aligns with the definition of safety stock.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the explanation, the amount contained in the second bin in a two-bin inventory system is equal to the safety stock or reserve stock.
