Cash equivalents include short-term investments with original maturities of:
A
Six months or less
B
Three months or less
C
One year or less
D
Nine months or less
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cash equivalents: Cash equivalents are short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.
Identify the key characteristic of cash equivalents: They must have an original maturity of three months or less from the date of acquisition. This is a standard definition under financial accounting principles.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Review each option to determine which aligns with the definition of cash equivalents. Specifically, focus on the original maturity period mentioned in each option.
Eliminate incorrect options: Exclude options that mention maturities longer than three months (e.g., six months, nine months, or one year), as they do not meet the criteria for cash equivalents.
Select the correct answer: The option that specifies 'three months or less' is consistent with the definition of cash equivalents and should be chosen as the correct answer.
